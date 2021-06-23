Passengers arriving into Guernsey from Jersey will now need to isolate for at least seven days, as the island has moved into Category 3 of the travel rules.

The changes come into affect at midnight tonight (00:01 on Thursday 24 June).

The island was first added to Guernsey's 'watchlist' last week, but has been upgraded due to cases having remained above 30 per 100,000.

How are the categorisations determined?

The structure of the Guernsey categorisation system Credit: States of Guernsey

Category 1 : Countries which have formed air bridges

Category 2 : Has a prevalence rate of less than 30 per 100,000 for 7 consecutive days

Category 3 : Has a prevalence rate between 30 to 100 per 100,000 for 7 consecutive days

Category 4: Has a prevalence rate of more than 100 per 100,000 for 7 consecutive days

Earlier this week, South West Wales, London and North East England moved into higher categories following a surge in cases, blamed on the highly transmissible Delta variant, which is expected to become the dominant strain in Jersey.

From 1 July, fully vaccinated passengers travelling into Guernsey from a new 'blue' zone, made up of countries within the Common Travel Area, will not be required to undergo testing at the border, and will be exempt from quarantining.