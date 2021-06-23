Why is Princess Anne coming to Jersey?

Princess Anne will visit Jersey tomorrow (24 June), but who is she and what will she be doing?

Who is Princess Anne?

Credit: PA Images

Princess Anne is the second child, and only daughter, of Queen Elizabeth II and the late Prince Phillip, and is 16th in the line of succession to the British throne.

Why is she coming to Jersey?

There have been a number of royal visits to the Channel Islands over the years - there was supposed to be one last year to mark the 75th anniversary of Liberation, however that was called off because of the coronavirus pandemic. Like all others before, Princess Anne is coming to carry out a number of official engagements.

What will she be doing?

After arriving by helicopter at 10:30am, Princess Anne will officially open both the Strive centre in St Peter, and the new Les Quennevais School building. Following this, she will attend a church service at St Saviour's Parish Church, before making her way to Government House where she will meet Jersey Field Squadron personnel and their families. Finally, as patron, she will visit Durrell to open the butterfly and tortoise house.

When did she last visit?

Princess Anne last visited Jersey in 2019. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Princess Anne last came to Jersey in 2019 to meet students from Jersey College for Girls and spend time with members of the island's Royal Agricultural and Horticultural Society.

WATCH: A round-up of Princess Anne's visit to Jersey in 2019: