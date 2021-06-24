12 vehicles impounded by DVSA in Jersey

12 vehicles have been impounded in Jersey following the latest road checks.

They were carried out by the Driver and Vehicle Standards (DVSA) in conjunction with States of Jersey Police.

Over the last two weeks, 1,052 vehicles have been stopped by the DVSA and 67 defect notices were issued.

Many will have to report back for Parish Hall enquiries.

The main defects included:

17 Tyre defects

14 Lighting defects

12 Insurance issues

Other defects that were noted include:

7 defective bodyworks

5 defective mirrors

4 driving licence issues

3 fuel/oil leaks

2 requiring local registration

1 broke number plate

1 failure to notify a change of address

1 Periodic technical inspection