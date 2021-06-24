Access to NICE drugs face delays in Guernsey

Guernsey's government is planning to delay the rollout of more expensive medical drugs, causing uncertainty for some patients.

In January 2020, Deputies approved plans for a phased implementation of the drugs which are not currently available in the Bailiwick, with funding allocated for two years - after which point it would be reviewed to see how it might be funded in future and if the rollout should be expanded.

However, the Government Work Plan - which sets spending priorities for the next four years - has altered this timetable, saying spending should be focused instead on recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Members of the Health and Social Care Committee have pledged to meet with the campaign group HEAL (Health Equality for All) to discuss any concerns they have, but they say there are no plans to change the roll-out for those who currently receive the drugs.

Covid-19 means that these decisions have become even harder, and the reality is that events of the last 18 months will have a lasting effect on how we’re able to deliver care for years to come. States of Guernsey

The States will debate the Government Work Plan on 21 July.