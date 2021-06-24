Fewer tests announced for fully vaccinated travellers in Jersey

In the latest amendment to Jersey's travel policy, fully vaccinated travellers with a red travel history will now be tested on day 0 and day 8 from Tuesday 29 June.

Previously, fully vaccinated travellers had to have a test on day 0, day 5 and day 10.

If they are arriving from a green area there is no requirement to isolate but if a fully vaccinated individual arrives from a red area, they will need to isolate until a negative result from day 0.

The whole of England is due to to turn red on Tuesday 29 June.

Jersey's traffic light system explained:

Green areas: Arrivals must have a test on arrival, but do not have to isolate. This applies to areas where the rate of infection is below 50 cases per 100,000 people.