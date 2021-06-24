Guernsey athletes Cameron and Alastair Chalmers are aiming for Olympic qualification this weekend.

The brothers head to Manchester for the British Athletics Championships which is doubling up as the Olympic trials.

24-year-old Cameron is aiming for a spot in the 4x400m team with Alastair hopeful of a 400m hurdles pick which could see him also selected for the relay.

It probably is one of the biggest competitions in my life so far. It does all fall down to this weekend really. Cameron Chalmers, Guernsey athlete

To definitely ensure qualification Cameron would have to run the 400m under 44.90 seconds. That is hugely unlikely with only a handful of athletes running that fast in the world this year. Cameron's personal best is 45.64 - a record he'll hope to break this weekend. For him it'll be more about where he finishes and if he's amongst the medals he'll have a good chance of being picked for Tokyo.

Similarly Alastair will need to run 48.90 in the 400m hurdles for qualification. His personal best is 49.66 but again he could be selected for the games even if he doesn't make that time.

We've just got to do our best and wear that Guernsey flag with pride. I'm going to be wearing my Guernsey sprint suit and it's never let me down! It's my good luck charm when it comes to national competitions. Alastair Chalmers, Guernsey athlete

Cameron will be the first of the brothers to race when he sets off in the 400m heats on Friday at 19:25. The final of the 400m is on Saturday at 17:10.

Alastair gets his quest for Olympic qualification underway on Saturday afternoon at 14:35 before the final takes place on Sunday at 14:30.