Guernsey conduct panel calls for Deputy Le Tissier suspension

A States of Guernsey conduct panel has recommended to suspend Deputy Chris Le Tissier for one year with no pay.

The panel has recommended the measure after it was found he had broken ministerial code around the use of social media but the States will decide whether they should enforce the measure.

Deputy Le Tissier was elected to the States in October 2020 and six months into his role was referred for investigation and stopped attending Home Affairs Committee meetings.

He also was suspended from the Guernsey Party for six months following these social media comments.

States members will decide on this recommendation of the conduct panel on Wednesday 14 July at the Royal Court.