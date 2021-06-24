Guernsey tennis player Heather Watson has been selected to represent Team GB at The Olympic Games.

The 29-year-old will play in the women's singles and doubles events. In the latter, she will partner British number one Johanna Konta.

Watson reached the second round of the singles at London 2012 and repeated that performance at Rio in 2016.

Her best performance also came in Brazil where she reached the quarter-finals in the mixed doubles.