Islanders in Guernsey warned about Bitcoin scam

People in Guernsey are being warned about scammers trying to steal large sums of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin from islanders.

The police have received reports that thieves are claiming to have hacked islanders' accounts and are then demanding a £500 Bitcoin payment.

The force are urging people to ignore the message and report it.

Anyone who thinks they may have been scammed are being asked to call Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 or go to their website. Islanders can also contact Guernsey Police on 01481 222 222 or via fraud@guernsey.pnn.police.uk