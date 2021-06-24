Jersey Bulls postpone pre-season tournament until 2022
Jersey Bulls have announced that a pre-season tournament billed for this summer has been postponed until 2022.
The inaugural VBET Cup was due to take place at their home ground of Springfield across Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 July.
Three English sides - FC United of Manchester, Hashtag United and Cray Wanderers - were due to come over for the two-day tournament, with fans also hoping to travel over for the games.
However, the club says the upcoming reclassification of England as 'red' under Jersey's coronavirus travel rules means not all players would have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine in time to be eligible to avoid longer self-isolation periods.
The semi-final fixtures will remain unchanged for the new dates in 2022.
Those who have bought tickets will be eligible for refunds, or can keep hold of their existing bookings which will be valid for the new dates of the tournament.
More information will be made available on Sunday 27 June.