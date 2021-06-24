A 32-year-old Jersey man has been sentenced to three years imprisonment after trying to throw a police officer from a window last July. Douglas Ward was also charged with violently resisting arrest, maliciously damaging a police radio and two police shirts and breach of the peace.

The incident happened at a property in the First Tower area following reports of a disturbance on July 31st 2020.

Mr Ward was arrested at the scene but resisted the officer by way of a violent struggle, during which Ward deliberately threw the officer’s radio out of a window to stop him calling for back-up. Ward then pushed the officer against a window on the second floor of the building, which broke from the force of the struggle, leaving the officer in a very vulnerable position.

The officer involved sustained several injuries as a result of the incident and required medical treatment.

The Royal Court heard how Ward put an officer at "enormous risk" with "little remorse".