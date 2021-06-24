Jerseys bids farewell to the British & Irish Lions

The British & Irish Lions have departed Jersey.

The side had been in the island for a training camp to prepare for their tour to South Africa in the summer.

The squad were waved off from their hotel in St Helier as they set off for Edinburgh, where they will face off against Japan at Murrayfield.

During their time in Jersey, the Lions were able to train in front of fans at the Stade Santander as well as getting out into the community to speak with school groups.

In their spare time, they also took to the water for swimming and paddleboarding, visited Jersey War Tunnels and took to the golf course to unwind.

The Lions' head coach Warren Gatland says his side may return to the island at the end of their South Africa tour and that conversations were taking place as to how that might be possible.