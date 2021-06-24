Jersey's new hospital project outlines demolition plans for Overdale

People in Jersey will now be able learn more about the plans to demolish Overdale Hospital.

The current site is set to make way for the island's new hospital, and recently published details show a timeline on when it could be knocked down.

The two new public exhibitions on the Our Hospital Project's website also highlights plans to re-purporse the former Les Quennevais School in St Brelade. It is to become a temporary health facility while the new hospital is being built.

Islanders are being encouraged to give feedback on the design of the project, which is open until Friday 9 July, ahead of the necessary planning applications.

Islanders’ input via the exhibitions and newsletters is helping the project team shape this important programme for Jersey...These crucial project milestones are relying on the public’s input and I would encourage as many islanders as possible to visit the exhibition and share their thoughts and ideas with the team. Senator Lyndon Farnham, Chair of the Our Hospital Political Oversight Group

As of yet more than 1,400 islanders have visited the exhibition online. An island-wide leaflet is also being posted to homes this week to offer more details on the designs.