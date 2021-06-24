Liberal Conservatives political party formed in Jersey

A new political party is currently being formed in Jersey.

The Jersey Liberal Conservatives (JLC) will officially launch next month under the chairmanship of former External Relations Minister Sir Philip Bailhache.

The Jersey Liberal Conservatives believe that politics should be about policy rather than personalities. The people of Jersey deserve a Government and a States Assembly that is focused on delivering the best overall policies for all islanders. Jersey Liberal Conservatives

Other founding members include:

Pierre Horsfall CBE, Former President of the Policy and Resources Committee;

Susana Rowles, Entrepreneur and JEP columnist;

George Baird, Former Treasurer of the States;

Ann Esterson, Former Chief Officer of Social Security;

Matthew Robins, digital agency Chief Executive.

The group says it aims to establish what support it has amongst the people of Jersey, before deciding whether to develop as a fully fledged Political Party and field candidates at next year’s General Election.

The JLC will be Jersey's third party, as Reform was founded in 2012, and The Progress Party launched earlier this year.