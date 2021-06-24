Ms Richardson arrives as the prison is undergoing a major redevelopment.
The cells have already been significantly modernised, and housed in redesigned accommodation blocks. Chair lifts have also been installed, and some cells adapted for prisoners with disabilities, to meet the needs of increasing numbers of older inmates.
The governor says improved accommodation will help bring down reoffending.
Around 38% of prisoners who leave HMP La Moye will go on to reoffend. The new governor says she plans to work with all government departments to bring that figure down.