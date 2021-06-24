Jersey's new prison governor has promised an overhaul of the workplace culture, after her predecessor fell out with senior management. Nick Cameron resigned in June 2020. A series of emails showed he had clashed with the Director General of Home Affairs, Julian Blazeby, over PPE for the prison. Susie Richardson, who took over at HMP La Moye in April, says she will engage better with all staff.

It'd be naive of me to think that there won't be some issues or difficulties, historic things, but actually we talk all the time about openness and transparency, really engaging the unions, really asking the staff to offer solutions. There will be historic cultures, but we also need a real commitment to moving forward and not letting them stop progress. Susie Richardson, Prison Governor

Ms Richardson arrives as the prison is undergoing a major redevelopment. The cells have already been significantly modernised, and housed in redesigned accommodation blocks. Chair lifts have also been installed, and some cells adapted for prisoners with disabilities, to meet the needs of increasing numbers of older inmates. The governor says improved accommodation will help bring down reoffending.

The old wings were much more violent. The opportunity for bullying and corruption was much higher. And all of that is really reduced with our well-designed (new) wings. And the evidence is there that prison officers and staff are both much less likely to be assaulted or harmed in their work, and that reduces the impact of trauma and how that can really play into that cycle of reoffending as well. Susie Richardson, Prison Governor

Around 38% of prisoners who leave HMP La Moye will go on to reoffend. The new governor says she plans to work with all government departments to bring that figure down.

