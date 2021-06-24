New prison governor promises greater transparency and major overhaul of workplace culture

Susie Richardson was appointed in April 2021. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Jersey's new prison governor has promised an overhaul of the workplace culture, after her predecessor fell out with senior management. Nick Cameron resigned in June 2020. A series of emails showed he had clashed with the Director General of Home Affairs, Julian Blazeby, over PPE for the prison. Susie Richardson, who took over at HMP La Moye in April, says she will engage better with all staff.

Ms Richardson arrives as the prison is undergoing a major redevelopment. The cells have already been significantly modernised, and housed in redesigned accommodation blocks. Chair lifts have also been installed, and some cells adapted for prisoners with disabilities, to meet the needs of increasing numbers of older inmates. The governor says improved accommodation will help bring down reoffending.

Around 38% of prisoners who leave HMP La Moye will go on to reoffend. The new governor says she plans to work with all government departments to bring that figure down.