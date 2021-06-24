Rain: How do we know it’s on the way!?

Play video

Video report by ITV Channel's weather presenter Sophia Bird

Want to know for certain if it will rain in the Channel Islands? Well look no further than the Jersey weather radar.

Based in La Moye, near the lighthouse, you may have seen this "golf ball on a tower" whilst heading towards Corbiere.

It’s been in this location since 1980 and is of significant importance, not just to Jersey Met and islanders, but also to UK Met and many other European meteorologists.

Jersey's weather radar is the eyes and ears on the rainfall heading towards, and moving away from the Channel Islands area. Regular maintenance is carried out by UK Met office on this piece of kit, and I was fortunate enough to be one of just a few allowed access.

Jersey Met's 23m high weather radar at La Moye Credit: ITV Channel TV

The radar needs to be turned off completely to allow anyone inside the "golf ball" as essentially it has properties of a microwave.

After climbing the approximate 20m into the dome (it stands 23m high in total), the size of the dish inside the radar is quite impressive. It spans the width of the dome and has a counter balance to allow it to move round and up and over to give a full view of water particles in the area it spans.

In fact, it can identify the water data as far as Bristol, and the same distance in a circumference from La Moye.

John Searson, Principle Meteorologist and his knowledgeable team at Jersey Met, and UK Met, are dependent on this rainfall data, 24/7, in order to forecast across the islands. Without the radar in Jersey there would be a gap in the data which is shared between many meteorologist departments across the UK and England.

Eventually this data goes into your mobile phone apps, but the best place, by far, for you to check if you need a brollie is on the site and you can see first hand what you are in for!