BA flights to Guernsey delayed by a week
BA flights scheduled to start today to Guernsey have been delayed by a week.
The twice-weekly return flights from London City Airport and Edinburgh Airport have been pushed back because of the "current global travel restrictions."
The company is advising customers to check the latest UK government travel advice at gov.uk and their latest flight information at ba.com.
The flights were due to run through until 27 September at the following times:
London City to Guernsey: Monday 11:30–12.35 and Friday 08:30 – 09:35
Guernsey to London City: Monday 17:55–19:00 and Friday 14:55–16:00
Edinburgh to Guernsey: Monday 15:40–17:15 and Friday 12:40–14:15
Guernsey to Edinburgh: Monday 13:15–14:50 and Friday 10:15–11:50
