Guernsey's Castle Cornet lit up green for St John Ambulance

Castle Cornet was illuminated green on last night (24 June) to celebrate the work of St John Ambulance in Guernsey.

The iconic harbour fortress was one of more than 100 landmarks across the British Isles to be lit up in support of the charity.

St John volunteers give up their spare time to provide first aid cover at all sorts of sporting and cultural events around the Bailiwick and the Committee for Education, Sport & Culture is very pleased to be able to demonstrate Islanders' appreciation in this way. Deputy Sam Haskins, Committee for Education, Sport & Culture

As well as providing first aid for local community and sporting events, paramedics in Guernsey have spent the past 18 months responding to the coronavirus pandemic in a number of ways, including by delivering food to people isolating and offering a telephone support service to islanders who feel lonely.

Earlier this year St John Guernsey launched a major fundraising appeal to support our work in the island. We hope this visual reminder will inspire people to donate to the appeal and be a symbol of appreciation for our volunteers. Nikki Harrison, Chief Executive Officer of St John Ambulance Guernsey

The charity relies heavily on donations and launched an appeal at the beginning of the year in a bid to raise more than £100,000 to continue improving the lives of people living in Guernsey.