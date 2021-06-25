Guernsey's Castle Cornet lit up green for St John Ambulance
Castle Cornet was illuminated green on last night (24 June) to celebrate the work of St John Ambulance in Guernsey.
The iconic harbour fortress was one of more than 100 landmarks across the British Isles to be lit up in support of the charity.
As well as providing first aid for local community and sporting events, paramedics in Guernsey have spent the past 18 months responding to the coronavirus pandemic in a number of ways, including by delivering food to people isolating and offering a telephone support service to islanders who feel lonely.
The charity relies heavily on donations and launched an appeal at the beginning of the year in a bid to raise more than £100,000 to continue improving the lives of people living in Guernsey.