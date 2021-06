Play video

Horse racing has finally returned to Jersey this evening (25 June).

Spectators and jockeys were welcomed back to a very wet and foggy Les Landes for the first time since 2019.

Events in the time since that point have been cancelled because of the pandemic.

The race committee has now said it will submit eight applications for racing to take place across this year.

The politician responsible for sport in the island says it is a huge positive.