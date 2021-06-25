Jersey brings travel classifications in line with UK

Jersey's government has updated its travel classifications in line with the UK for certain countries.

The UK announced yesterday (26 June) that popular tourist destinations will be added to its green travel list. They include Malta, the Balearic Islands, several Caribbean Islands and Madeira, which will be welcome news for many of Jersey's Madeiran community.

The view from the cable over Funchal, Madeira. Expat business owners in Madeira believe the return of holidaymakers will help the island. Credit: Tom Pilgrim/PA Wire/PA Images

Jersey's government has now followed suit issuing the following travel rules alongside the UK Joint Biosecurity Centre.

People arriving with a green status must have a PCR test on arrival (day 0), and on day 8. You must then isolate until you receive a negative result from your day 0 test. However if you have been fully vaccinated in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Guernsey or the Isle of Man you will need to have a test on arrival but will not need to isolate.

Arrivals with an amber status are required to have a PCR test when entering the island (day 0), on day 5 and day 10 and must isolate until receiving a negative result from day 5. Again, if you have been double vaccinated in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Guernsey or the Isle of Man you will need to have a test on arrival but will not need to to isolate.