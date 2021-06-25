Jersey fishermen back new 'hub' to process their catch

Jersey's fishermen have voted in favour of work to create a new central hub for collecting, processing and dispatching their catch.

They say the formation of a cooperative-style hub would "alleviate current reliance on volatile continental markets" and make it easier for businesses in the island to use local catch.

The hope is that the new hub can apply to the UK to oversee the management of fish quotas for the local fleet, as well as provide training to those entering the industry and assisting with fisheries research projects.

It is clear from approaches we have received from some key players in the hospitality and retail sector that a move toward bringing together the catch from all of the fleet, right from the smallest rod and line boats to the bigger mobile gear and potting vessels, thus guaranteeing continuity of supply and additionally raising standards of processing, packaging and branding,

that we would be in a better position to meet the requirements of our own local markets. JFA spokesperson

The JFA argues that the island's fleet is disadvantaged by the current licensing scheme, which it says has 'no economic link conditions' to Jersey. Meanwhile, it says French fishermen are able to access a €5 billion Brexit fund to support fishing fleets and coastal communities, alongside an extra €20 million in support for their industry from the French government.

Some members of Jersey's local fleet say that while they support the concept, they would need to see the next phase of the scoping work before committing to the project.

Earlier this week, Jersey's government announced a financial support scheme for the local fleet to cover fixed costs and salaries between May and August 2021.

Our fishing industry is experiencing a combination of challenges which threaten both its short and longer-term survival. Those challenges include pressures on key stocks; uncertainties around access to Jersey waters; and Brexit- related barriers to Jersey's long-established markets in Europe. Senator Lyndon Farnham, Jersey's Minister for Economic Development

The government says the scheme will aim to maintain the core infrastructure of the island's fisheries sector and support local fishermen through a 'period of disruption to export routes and market access'.