Jersey's top auditor has warned that the States Assembly must 'consider lessons' from the coronavirus pandemic about the arrangements for managing public finances.

In her latest report, Comptroller and Auditor General Lyn Pamment says improvements are needed in how it reports financial information to decision makers.

The States should take this opportunity to consider lessons from the impact of the COVID- 19 pandemic on their financial management arrangements and identify and secure improvements going forwards. Lynn Pamment, Jersey's Comptroller & Auditor General

Overall, she said the States had responded well to the 'unprecedented' impact of the crisis on their management of public finance, which involved the use of a £500 million revolving credit facility, the re-prioritisation of public spending and monitoring of expenditure.

At the beginning of the coronavirus crisis, the States had forecast that 2020 net spending would be £272 million higher than outlined in the Government Plan, though ultimately the cost came in at £132 million, with £21 million on Social Security.

Ms Pamment also found that the States worked quickly to agree measures to cover the expected costs of the response to coronavirus - but that financial reports would be more useful if they were linked to the amounts approved in the Government Plan.

The Comptroller also highlighted that while the procurement process for the revolving credit facility was 'appropriate in the particular circumstances', it did not follow the States' process for open tendering.

This is the fourth report published by the C&AG on how the pandemic has been handled.