Jersey swimmer Sally Minty-Gravett is set to swim the English Channel for a sixth decade in a row.

She first took on the task back in 1975 and having swam in the 80s, 90s, 00s and 10s she's now set to tackle the grueling challenge in the 2020s.

She'll head to England on Tuesday where she'll begin the long swim from Dover to Calais.

A lot of people are under the premise that because you've done it before it's easier but it's never easy it's the English Channel. When the times get tough out there I know I can just keep going and if I get injured on my swim it's not going to be a big deal because I can rest after. Sally Minty-Gravett, Swimmer

Sally is swimming the channel in memory of her husband Charlie who passed away last July.

She's also raising money for The Jersey Lifeboat Association and Dementia Jersey. Her original target was £10,000 but islanders have already donated more than £12,000.

Charlie was my biggest supporter. He was always there to support everybody. All the kids loved him. I shall miss him because if it wasn't my dad it was going to be him and this year I'm not going to have either so it's going to be a very emotional swim. Sally Minty-Gravett, Swimmer

Sally broke a world record back in 2016 when she became the oldest women to complete a two-way Channel swim.

She's declared that this is her retirement swim but could she be tempted for another crack at The Channel in the future?