Jersey swimmer set for sixth Channel crossing swim in as many decades
Jersey swimmer Sally Minty-Gravett is set to swim the English Channel for a sixth decade in a row.
She first took on the task back in 1975 and having swam in the 80s, 90s, 00s and 10s she's now set to tackle the grueling challenge in the 2020s.
She'll head to England on Tuesday where she'll begin the long swim from Dover to Calais.
Sally is swimming the channel in memory of her husband Charlie who passed away last July.
She's also raising money for The Jersey Lifeboat Association and Dementia Jersey. Her original target was £10,000 but islanders have already donated more than £12,000.
Sally broke a world record back in 2016 when she became the oldest women to complete a two-way Channel swim.
She's declared that this is her retirement swim but could she be tempted for another crack at The Channel in the future?