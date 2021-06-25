Jet2 start flights to Jersey

Routes from Leeds Bradford Airport have already begun with flights to Birmingham, East Midlands, Manchester, Newcastle and London Stansted set to start this weekend (26 June).
The company says it will be operating regular flights and holidays to the island until 25 September.
Leeds Bradford - three weekly services (operating on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday)
Birmingham - weekly Saturday services, which will increase to two per week for summer 2022
East Midlands- weekly Saturday services
Manchester - three weekly services (operating Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday)
Newcastle - weekly Saturday services
London Stansted- two weekly services (Tuesday and Saturday)
The company says customers can also enjoy ATOL protected holidays to the island. A range of packages are available at many three to five star hotels in Grouville, St Helier, St Brelade's Bay, St Peter and St Aubin. This also includes 22kg of luggage on flights.