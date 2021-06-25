Jet2 start flights to Jersey

The airline Jet2 have started flights to Jersey.

Routes from Leeds Bradford Airport have already begun with flights to Birmingham, East Midlands, Manchester, Newcastle and London Stansted set to start this weekend (26 June).

The company says it will be operating regular flights and holidays to the island until 25 September.

Leeds Bradford - three weekly services (operating on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday)

Birmingham - weekly Saturday services, which will increase to two per week for summer 2022

East Midlands- weekly Saturday services

Manchester - three weekly services (operating Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday)

Newcastle - weekly Saturday services

London Stansted- two weekly services (Tuesday and Saturday)

We are delighted to resume our flights and holidays programme from Leeds Bradford Airport to Jersey today, as well as see our first flights take off to the destination from Birmingham, East Midlands, Manchester, Newcastle and London Stansted Airports. It is fantastic to be back in the air and welcoming customers onboard again. Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays

The company says customers can also enjoy ATOL protected holidays to the island. A range of packages are available at many three to five star hotels in Grouville, St Helier, St Brelade's Bay, St Peter and St Aubin. This also includes 22kg of luggage on flights.

The island is within easy reach of the mainland and appeals to visitors who want the feeling of getting away but at the same time staying closer to home. The arrival of new routes served by Jet2.com and Jet2holidays is incredibly exciting and we are delighted to welcome visitors from their new departure hubs across the UK. Amanda Burns, CEO of Visit Jersey

The carrier will operate up to 11 flights a week. Credit: ITV Channel TV