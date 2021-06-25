New Condor CEO announced as Paul Luxon steps down

Condor's CEO Paul Luxon has announced he will stand down from his role.

Mr Luxon has headed up the company for the past five years, which has included guiding the company through the coronavirus pandemic.

He will finish at the end of June.

I leave in place a strong, talented and capable executive leadership team, who are all committed to the strategy and business plan and serving our customers. The company is in a strong position and its new fleet concept is the right model to deliver the right services for the period following the change in ownership and the reinvigoration of the Channel Islands post- Covid. Paul Luxon, outgoing CEO of Condor Ferries

His replacement will be John Napton, the current Director of Brittany Ferries - a minority shareholder in Condor. He has worked at the company since 1990 and currently sits on Condor's board of directors.

Confirming his appointment, Mr Napton says the company will continue to be the 'lifeblood' of the Channel Islands.

Despite challenging times, Condor will continue to be the lifeblood of the Channel Islands providing essential services, connecting people and delivering freight. I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead Condor through the rebuilding stage post Covid, working with our key stakeholders to ensure that the Island economies bounce back. John Napton, incoming CEO of Condor

In his board role, Mr Napton has helped shape Condor's businesses fleet plan, including chartering the Normandie Express from Brittany Ferries.