New Condor CEO announced as Paul Luxon steps down
Condor's CEO Paul Luxon has announced he will stand down from his role.
Mr Luxon has headed up the company for the past five years, which has included guiding the company through the coronavirus pandemic.
He will finish at the end of June.
His replacement will be John Napton, the current Director of Brittany Ferries - a minority shareholder in Condor. He has worked at the company since 1990 and currently sits on Condor's board of directors.
Confirming his appointment, Mr Napton says the company will continue to be the 'lifeblood' of the Channel Islands.
In his board role, Mr Napton has helped shape Condor's businesses fleet plan, including chartering the Normandie Express from Brittany Ferries.