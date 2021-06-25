New financial support for Guernsey tourism businesses

Businesses in Guernsey's tourism sector and visitor attractions in the island are able to register their interest in getting financial support from the government.

The Visitor Attraction Support Scheme will launch in July to provide backing for businesses which have been directly impacted by the loss of tourist income in the island.

It will be backdated from April 2021 and will run for twelve months.

To be eligible, businesses must:

Operate from a bricks and mortar premises in the island which host and attract visitors

Gain their primary income from the visitor economy

Operate on a business model that cannot be feasibly adapted to the current trading circumstances because of coronavirus restrictions

Have material overheads and little income to cover these

Other businesses which do not meet all of these criteria can be considered for support on a case-by-case basis.

The creation of this new financial support scheme recognises that visitor attractions form an integral part of our tourism offering. We want to ensure that viable businesses that are facing financial difficulty are supported, so that as we welcome people to holiday on our island, they are able to enjoy the wonderful attractions on offer. Deputy Mark Helyar, Treasury lead for Guernsey's Policy & Resources Committee

Many on-island businesses have faced real hardship during the pandemic, with the cancellation of the cruise ship season contributing to massive reductions in their incomes.

Businesses interested in applying for the scheme should contact business.support@gov.gg or 01481 743803.