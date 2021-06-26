Charities in Guernsey are urging islanders to keep supporting them.
The Association of Guernsey Charities hosted its annual fete in the grounds of Government House on Saturday (26 June) to highlight the work of charities in the island.
More than 40 causes were represented with entertainment for visitors to enjoy, including a rendition of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang from the Guernsey Amateur Dramatic and Operatic Club. Among the attendees were volunteers from Channel Islands Air Search which needs to raise £225,000 to keep the service running.