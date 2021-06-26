Charities in Guernsey are urging islanders to keep supporting them.

The Association of Guernsey Charities hosted its annual fete in the grounds of Government House on Saturday (26 June) to highlight the work of charities in the island.

We are extremely grateful to His Excellency Sir Ian and Lady Corder for generously opening the grounds of Government House and inviting local organisations to participate in this very special event. The Government House Charities Fete has become very popular over recent years, and there is always a great atmosphere with plenty to see and do. Malcolm Woodhams, Chairman of the Association of Guernsey Charities

More than 40 causes were represented with entertainment for visitors to enjoy, including a rendition of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang from the Guernsey Amateur Dramatic and Operatic Club. Among the attendees were volunteers from Channel Islands Air Search which needs to raise £225,000 to keep the service running.