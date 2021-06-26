Jersey Reds in negotiations to host national rugby team
Jersey Reds are in negotiations with a national rugby team with plans for them to visit Jersey before the end of the year.
Reds chairman Mark Morgan revealed the news on the latest edition of Channelcast which you can listen to here.
And that's not all as Jersey Reds are set to welcome another Premiership team to Jersey later this summer.
Reds have already confirmed a pre-season friendly with Leicester Tigers in August.
