Jersey Reds in negotiations to host national rugby team

Jersey Reds are in negotiations with a national rugby team with plans for them to visit Jersey before the end of the year.

Reds chairman Mark Morgan revealed the news on the latest edition of Channelcast which you can listen to here.

And that's not all as Jersey Reds are set to welcome another Premiership team to Jersey later this summer.

Reds have already confirmed a pre-season friendly with Leicester Tigers in August.

I will be announcing a second Premiership team visiting after Leicester Tigers and I'm also in negotiations with another national team to come and spend some time here before the end of this year. Mark Morgan, Jersey Reds chairman

Mark Morgan was a guest on 'The Lions episode' of Channelcast where Clare Burton and Jonathan Wills also spoke to Catriona McAllister from Jersey Sport about the British and Irish lions visit to Jersey.