Number of active Covid-19 cases in Jersey hits 114, with 30 in schools

The number of active coronavirus infections in Jersey has entered triple figures, rising to 114.

Included in that figure are around 30 schoolchildren, though the majority of these cases have been detected in secondary schools rather than primary schools.

The government says the cases have been confined to a 'small number' of secondary schools and nurseries.

Contact tracers have met with headteachers to emphasise the advice and measures they can follow to ensure schools stay open.

As a result of vaccination, disease is predominantly in the young and therefore less severe, which significantly reduces the burden of disease. While we expect the numbers to continue to increase among young people, it is important for everybody in the community, not just educational settings, to continue to keep their guard up as we see an increase in Covid cases. Dr Ivan Muscat, Deputy Medical Officer of Health

More discussions will take place between public health and education staff about the rollout of voluntary Lateral Flow Tests which would be used to detect asymptomatic cases, with parental consent.

The island's Chief Minister, who is also acting as Children and Education Minister, is urging islanders to 'keep their guard up' to ensure children can continue attending school.

Keeping schools open remains our priority in our Covid-19 strategy and reflects the Government’s commitment to put children first. To ensure that there is no further loss to students’ learning and experiences we are doing all that we can to support schools to continue running until the end of term. Senator John Le Fondré, Jersey's Chief Minister and acting Children and Education Minister

The advice for schools includes ensuring good hand hygiene, following physical distancing guidance and maintaining class and year group bubbles. Children must also wear masks on board school buses.

Staff and students are also encouraged to wear masks in communal areas of school buildings where maintaining physical distance is difficult.

A review of the isolation rules for those who are under 18 and identified as direct contacts is currently underway with an announcement expected 'in the coming days'.