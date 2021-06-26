Pensioner in Jersey gets his long locks cut for charity

Play video

An 81-year-old man in Jersey has given his hair the chop for charity.

Dennis Welch said the idea came about during lockdown whilst he was shielding. Having previously beaten lung cancer, he decided he wanted to give back to the community and help raise money in whatever way he could.

From there, he grew his locks to around 12 inches long to then have them cut to raise funds for the Children's Variety Club.

The trim managed to surpass his £500 target, reaching a total of £2,156 for the charity.