Alderney couple brand homophobic letter they received 'pathetic'
A couple have been left in shock after receiving a homophobic letter to their home in Alderney.
After taking part in ITV Channel TV's Pride coverage, Dits Preece and his partner Allen were called a "joke" and told to "join the circus" - with the anonymous writer saying they had been "put off [their] tea".
In a social media post, Mr Preece described the incident as "pathetic" and "narrow-minded", and was then met with hundreds of supportive comments.
Charity Liberate also joined the online conversation, saying this shows just how important events like Pride are.