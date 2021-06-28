Alderney couple brand homophobic letter they received 'pathetic'

Play video

A couple have been left in shock after receiving a homophobic letter to their home in Alderney.

After taking part in ITV Channel TV's Pride coverage, Dits Preece and his partner Allen were called a "joke" and told to "join the circus" - with the anonymous writer saying they had been "put off [their] tea".

When I opened it and read it, I just couldn't believe what I was reading. I've never had anything like this in my life before, and then suddenly I get this after all these years. Dits Preece

In a social media post, Mr Preece described the incident as "pathetic" and "narrow-minded", and was then met with hundreds of supportive comments.

I'm overwhelmed by the amount of people that have made remarks back to me of how sorry they are and to ignore it and not to get upset. The messages have come from all over the world. Dits Preece

Charity Liberate also joined the online conversation, saying this shows just how important events like Pride are.