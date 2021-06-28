Deputy Louise Doublet has announced she plans to stand to be Jersey's new Minister for Children and Education.

The St Saviour Deputy says she has been 'humbled' by requests from fellow States Members and members of the public to put her name forward.

Deputy Doublet currently sits on the Children, Education & Home Affairs Panel and the Care of Children in Jersey Review Panel.

My driving force upon entering the States Assembly was to be a voice for children and my passion for this is unwavering. I have an understanding of the needs and viewpoints of children, teachers, and parents, and hope that the Assembly will empower me to utilise my expertise as the next Minister for Children and Education. Deputy Louise Doublet, Deputy for St Saviour No. 2

She is the second candidate to throw her hat into the ring for the position, after Deputy Rob Ward of Reform Jersey put himself forward last week.

The portfolio of the role of Minister for Children and Education has sat with Chief Minister Senator John Le Fondré since March 2021, when he removed the responsibilities from Deputy Jeremy Macon.

The government has come under pressure from the Children's Commissioner to appoint a permanent replacement as a matter of urgency.

The new Minister for Children and Education will be voted in during the States sitting on Tuesday 29 June.