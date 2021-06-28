Eight passengers escorted from Sark in possible Covid-19 breach

Eight passengers have been escorted from Sark after arriving into the island without following the correct coronavirus procedures.

Officers from Guernsey Border Agency are now investigating what has been described as a 'potential breach' of the regulations.

The passengers landed on a private vessel from outside of the Common Travel Area on Saturday (26 June).

All eight had to be reminded of the Covid-19 rules and escorted to Guernsey, where they are now self-isolating onboard their boat in St Peter Port.

Police said there was no public health threat to the community.

Whilst the GBA is investigating this potential breach the Medical Officer of Health in Sark, having reviewed the situation, has confirmed there are no concerns of a risk to public health as a result of this incident. Guernsey Border Agency

Earlier this month, two people were fined £3,000 each for failing to quarantine after landing into Sark aboard a private French vessel.