Guernsey-shaped cloud spotted over Channel Islands

A mysterious Guernsey-shaped cloud has been spotted over the Channel Islands.

Social media users took to Facebook to share their photos of the cloud which appeared on Saturday (26 June).

Butch Smith wrote: "If you look at a map of Guernsey, there is not much difference in shape."

Nathan Langlois commented: "Oh wow, that's amazing. I'm pretty sure if you look closely enough, you can even see road closed and diversion signs".

A similar Guernsey-looking cloud was spotted on 2 May. Credit: Marcus Tedde

Did you spot the Guernsey-shaped cloud over the weekend? Send your photos to channelnews@itv.com