Jersey extends interim fishing arrangements after pressure from EU
France is getting the right to fish as it currently does in Jersey's waters for an extra three months.
The Government of Jersey has agreed to extend interim arrangements with the European Union while negotiations over future licences continue.
Fishing rights in the English Channel have been at the centre of post-Brexit tensions between France and the United Kingdom.
The issue recently led to blockades by French vessels off St Helier, which Boris Johnson responded to by deploying two Royal Navy gunships.
Jersey's decision to extend the transitional arrangements - which were due to end on 30 June - follows a request by the EU which is likely to prompt anger from Brexit supporters seeking a clean and timely exit from the bloc.
The Government of Jersey says the extension will "allow further track record evidence to be submitted and analysed, and for technical matters to be worked through".
Under the UK's post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union, French fishing boats would be required to prove the 'extent and nature' of past fishing activity for access to be granted.