Jersey extends interim fishing arrangements after pressure from EU

France is getting the right to fish as it currently does in Jersey's waters for an extra three months.

The Government of Jersey has agreed to extend interim arrangements with the European Union while negotiations over future licences continue.

Fishing rights in the English Channel have been at the centre of post-Brexit tensions between France and the United Kingdom.

The issue recently led to blockades by French vessels off St Helier, which Boris Johnson responded to by deploying two Royal Navy gunships.

The relationship with France is hugely important to Jersey in so many ways. We know aspects of that relationship have been difficult recently, but want to ensure we work through the issues. Senator Ian Gorst, Minister for External Relations

Jersey's decision to extend the transitional arrangements - which were due to end on 30 June - follows a request by the EU which is likely to prompt anger from Brexit supporters seeking a clean and timely exit from the bloc.

The Government of Jersey says the extension will "allow further track record evidence to be submitted and analysed, and for technical matters to be worked through".

I hope this extra time will allow real progress and we have included certain steps along the way over the next few months to ensure the situation moves forward at a greater rate, which will benefit all fishermen. Deputy John Young, Minister for Environment

Under the UK's post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union, French fishing boats would be required to prove the 'extent and nature' of past fishing activity for access to be granted.