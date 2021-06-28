Police warning as scam callers target vulnerable islanders in Jersey

Police in Jersey are warning islanders to be vigilant of scam callers, having dealt with a high number of reports in recent days.

Scammers pretending to be from the National Crime Agency are conning islanders into believing there is an issue with their National Insurance numbers.

Jersey police's control room received almost 20 reports related to the scam on Monday morning (28 June).

Nobody has lost money, but the force is urging people not to engage and to hang up if they fall victim to the fake calls which appear to be from local numbers starting 07797.