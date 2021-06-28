Lateral flow testing extended to more businesses in Jersey
Weekly lateral flow testing is to be extended to more businesses in Jersey. Firms from twenty new sectors - including retail, hospitality and leisure - can now register online for self swab kits. It's part of the the Government of Jersey's strategy to identify cases and curb the spread of the coronavirus in the community.
The island has experienced a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks as a result of the Delta variant, which is disproportionately affecting young and unvaccinated members of the population.
The increase means that the whole of England will be added to Jersey's 'red list' from tomorrow (29 June).
Businesses which are eligible to apply for lateral flow tests:
Building and construction
Customs and immigration
Domestic cleaning services
Legal and financial services
Leisure and recreation
Security and facilities management
Utilities and infrastructure
Voluntary and community services
Hospitality
Worship, funeral and wedding services
Healthcare services, including all registered professionals
Retail
Agriculture and fishing
Public transport
Postal, freight and delivery services
Wellbeing, cosmetic and beauty
Veterinary practices and animal husbandry
Early years
Children and social care
The Government of Jersey will launch a campaign today (28 June) to encourage businesses to register for the kits on its website, acknowledging that the vaccine programme "cannot be used a stand-alone defence against the virus".
Live updates: Number of coronavirus cases in the Channel Islands
Coronavirus: All the information and advice for the Channel Islands in one place