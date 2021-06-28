Lateral flow testing extended to more businesses in Jersey

Lateral flow tests can provide results within 30 minutes. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Weekly lateral flow testing is to be extended to more businesses in Jersey. Firms from twenty new sectors - including retail, hospitality and leisure - can now register online for self swab kits. It's part of the the Government of Jersey's strategy to identify cases and curb the spread of the coronavirus in the community.

The island has experienced a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks as a result of the Delta variant, which is disproportionately affecting young and unvaccinated members of the population.

The increase means that the whole of England will be added to Jersey's 'red list' from tomorrow (29 June).

Businesses which are eligible to apply for lateral flow tests:

  • Building and construction

  • Customs and immigration

  • Domestic cleaning services

  • Legal and financial services

  • Leisure and recreation

  • Security and facilities management

  • Utilities and infrastructure

  • Voluntary and community services

  • Hospitality

  • Worship, funeral and wedding services

  • Healthcare services, including all registered professionals

  • Retail

  • Agriculture and fishing

  • Public transport

  • Postal, freight and delivery services

  • Wellbeing, cosmetic and beauty

  • Veterinary practices and animal husbandry

  • Early years

  • Children and social care

The Government of Jersey will launch a campaign today (28 June) to encourage businesses to register for the kits on its website, acknowledging that the vaccine programme "cannot be used a stand-alone defence against the virus".