Lateral flow testing extended to more businesses in Jersey

Weekly lateral flow testing is to be extended to more businesses in Jersey. Firms from twenty new sectors - including retail, hospitality and leisure - can now register online for self swab kits. It's part of the the Government of Jersey's strategy to identify cases and curb the spread of the coronavirus in the community.

The programme will help identify positive cases in the community, in order to reduce the risk of COVID spreading onwards and causing clusters and potential disruption to businesses and services. It means that Islanders can get tested at their workplace, at a time that suits them and their team, and receive results within just 20-30 minutes. Director of Testing and Tracing, Rachel Williams

The island has experienced a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks as a result of the Delta variant, which is disproportionately affecting young and unvaccinated members of the population.

The increase means that the whole of England will be added to Jersey's 'red list' from tomorrow (29 June).

Businesses that sign up to this testing programme can feel confident that the risk of COVID-19 transmission is reduced in their workplace and they are preventing the need to temporarily close due to clusters. Minister for Health and Social Services, Deputy Richard Renouf

Businesses which are eligible to apply for lateral flow tests:

Building and construction

Customs and immigration

Domestic cleaning services

Legal and financial services

Leisure and recreation

Security and facilities management

Utilities and infrastructure

Voluntary and community services

Hospitality

Worship, funeral and wedding services

Healthcare services, including all registered professionals

Retail

Agriculture and fishing

Public transport

Postal, freight and delivery services

Wellbeing, cosmetic and beauty

Veterinary practices and animal husbandry

Early years

Children and social care

The Government of Jersey will launch a campaign today (28 June) to encourage businesses to register for the kits on its website, acknowledging that the vaccine programme "cannot be used a stand-alone defence against the virus".