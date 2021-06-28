People travelling from UK to Guernsey face longer periods in quarantine

The decision will come as a blow to tourism companies desperate for normality to resume. Credit: ITV Channel TV

The States of Guernsey has added more UK regions to 'Category 4', which means that the majority of passengers arriving into the island from Great Britain will be required to self-isolate at least 13 days.

The changes come into effect from 00:01 tomorrow (29 June).

Category 4 includes countries and regions which have a prevalence rate of more than 100 per 100,000 positive cases for seven consecutive days.

The decision follows an increase in coronavirus cases, blamed on the Delta variant of Covid-19 which is spreading across the British Isles.

Despite a rise in infections, Guernsey's Civil Contingencies Authority is pressing ahead with plans to allow fully-vaccinated passengers from the Common Travel Area (made up of Jersey, UK, Republic of Ireland, Isle of Man) to travel into the island restriction-free from 1 July.

The following changes will come into effect on Tuesday, 29 June:

Travellers from the majority of English regions face the harshest isolation rules from 29 June. Credit: States of Guernsey

Category 3 to Category 2:

  • Corsica

  • Serbia

Category 2 to Category 2 watchlist:

  • Madeira

  • Scotland Islands (Orkney, Shetlands, Western Isles)

Category 3 to Category 3 watchlist:

  • Cyprus

  • England: East of England

  • Jersey

Category 2 watchlist to Category 3:

  • Wales: South East Wales

Category 3 watchlist to Category 4:

  • England: East Midlands

  • England: South East

  • England: South West

  • Monaco

Category 4 to Category 3:

  • Denmark

  • Greece

  • Netherlands

  • Slovenia

How are the categorisations determined?

The structure of the Guernsey categorisation system Credit: States of Guernsey

  • Category 1: Countries which have formed air bridges

  • Category 2: Has a prevalence rate of less than 30 per 100,000 for 7 consecutive days

  • Category 3: Has a prevalence rate between 30 to 100 per 100,000 for 7 consecutive days

  • Category 4: Has a prevalence rate of more than 100 per 100,000 for 7 consecutive days