People travelling from UK to Guernsey face longer periods in quarantine
The States of Guernsey has added more UK regions to 'Category 4', which means that the majority of passengers arriving into the island from Great Britain will be required to self-isolate at least 13 days.
The changes come into effect from 00:01 tomorrow (29 June).
Category 4 includes countries and regions which have a prevalence rate of more than 100 per 100,000 positive cases for seven consecutive days.
The decision follows an increase in coronavirus cases, blamed on the Delta variant of Covid-19 which is spreading across the British Isles.
Despite a rise in infections, Guernsey's Civil Contingencies Authority is pressing ahead with plans to allow fully-vaccinated passengers from the Common Travel Area (made up of Jersey, UK, Republic of Ireland, Isle of Man) to travel into the island restriction-free from 1 July.
The following changes will come into effect on Tuesday, 29 June:
Category 3 to Category 2:
Corsica
Serbia
Category 2 to Category 2 watchlist:
Madeira
Scotland Islands (Orkney, Shetlands, Western Isles)
Category 3 to Category 3 watchlist:
Cyprus
England: East of England
Jersey
Category 2 watchlist to Category 3:
Wales: South East Wales
Category 3 watchlist to Category 4:
England: East Midlands
England: South East
England: South West
Monaco
Category 4 to Category 3:
Denmark
Greece
Netherlands
Slovenia
How are the categorisations determined?
Category 1: Countries which have formed air bridges
Category 2: Has a prevalence rate of less than 30 per 100,000 for 7 consecutive days
Category 3: Has a prevalence rate between 30 to 100 per 100,000 for 7 consecutive days
Category 4: Has a prevalence rate of more than 100 per 100,000 for 7 consecutive days