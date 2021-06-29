Candidates to submit nominations for Connétable of St. Clement

Candidates for the role of Connétable of St. Clement will submit their nominations later today (30 June).

The vacancy comes after Constable Len Norman, who held the position for almost four decades, passed away earlier this month.

Parishioners can put themselves forward by completing a form and taking it to St. Clement’s Parish Hall for the nomination meeting at 7pm (30 June).

Candidates will be asked to provide a written manifesto, a digital photograph and must:

Be at least 18-years-old.

Be a British citizen who has been resident in Jersey for at least two years up to and including the day of the election, or for six months up to and including the day of the election, as well as a total period of five years previously.

Be a resident in the Parish they represent.

The by-election to decide who will become the new Connétable of St. Clement is scheduled for Wednesday 28 July.

The successful candidate will hold the post until next year's General Election.

If there is only one candidate, they will be automatically elected for the position and sworn in on a later date.