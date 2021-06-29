Deputy Scott Wickenden chosen as Jersey's new Children & Education Minister

Deputy Scott Wickenden has been chosen as Jersey's new Minister for Children and Education.

He was put forward by the Chief Minister, Senator John Le Fondré.

This morning (29 June), States members voted in favour of Deputy Wickenden by just one vote - he received 24 to Deputy Rob Ward's 23.

Deputy Louise Doublet had also been put forward, and received eight votes.

The result came after a second vote, as the first one did not see any candidate obtain more than half of the votes.

The role was left open after Deputy Jeremy Maçon was relieved of his duties in March.