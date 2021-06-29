England turns ‘red’ under Jersey’s travel guidance

The whole of England has turned “red” in the latest changes to Jersey’s travel rules.

It means passengers who have spent any time in England in the 14 days prior to their arrival into Jersey must isolate for at least ten days, unless they are fully vaccinated.

People become 'fully vaccinated' two weeks after their second jab.

Arrivals who are not fully vaccinated and have come from a green area in the UK will only have to self isolate until they receive a negative result of their day 0 test, with a follow up test on day 8.

Arrivals who are fully vaccinated and have come from a green area in the UK do not have to isolate. They will still have a test on day 0 and day 8.

England will be turned 'red' under Jersey's travel guidance from Tuesday 29 June. Credit: Government of Jersey

It follows a rise in cases of the Delta variant of coronavirus in the UK.

The move to recategorise the whole of the UK has been criticised by leaders in the island’s hospitality sector, who say it will impact on the mental health of those who work in the industry.

From today, international travellers who can prove they have received their second dose of an MHRA-approved vaccine two weeks before their arrival will also be able to benefit from ‘green light’ status.

Jersey's traffic light system explained:

'Green light' status: Arrivals from green or amber areas who are fully vaccinated will have a test on arrival and on day 8 but they do not need to isolate. People become 'fully vaccinated' two weeks after their second jab.