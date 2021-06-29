Former Jersey schoolboy heading to Olympics with Canadian hockey team

Former Jersey schoolboy Oliver Schofield will play at The Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer.

He has been selected as part of the Canadian Hockey squad for sport's most famous competition.

Schofield was born in Canada but grew up in Jersey and studied at Victoria College.

The school passed on their congratulations to their former pupil on social media this morning.

Schofield helped Canada beat Ireland in 2019 to qualify for the Tokyo Games, and it has now been confirmed he will be one of eight newcomers to the squad for the tournament.