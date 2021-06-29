Guernsey athlete Cameron Chalmers selected for Tokyo Olympic Games

Guernsey athlete Cameron Chalmers has been selected to represent Team GB at the Tokyo Olympic Games next month.

The 24-year-old has been at the British Athletics Championships in Manchester, which is doubling up as the Olympic trials.

His performance means he has gained a spot on the men's 4x400m team.

To represent your country at an Olympic Games is an incredibly rewarding achievement, whether you have competed at a Games previously or if this is your first call-up. My message to those athletes nominated is enjoy this moment and keep your focus in these last few weeks as we countdown to the Games. Christian Malcolm, Head Coach at UK Athletics

Chalmers' younger brother, Alastair, missed out on his place in the 400m hurdles event.

Men’s 4x400m Relay Team