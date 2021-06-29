Guernsey athlete Cameron Chalmers selected for Tokyo Olympic Games
Guernsey athlete Cameron Chalmers has been selected to represent Team GB at the Tokyo Olympic Games next month.
The 24-year-old has been at the British Athletics Championships in Manchester, which is doubling up as the Olympic trials.
His performance means he has gained a spot on the men's 4x400m team.
Chalmers' younger brother, Alastair, missed out on his place in the 400m hurdles event.
Men’s 4x400m Relay Team
Niclas Baker (Piotr Spas, Crawley)
Cameron Chalmers (Matt Elias, Guernsey)
Matthew Hudson-Smith (Lance Brauman, Birchfield)
Michael Ohioze (Dan Tomlin, Shaftesbury Barnet)
Lee Thompson (John Henson, Sheffield and Dearne)