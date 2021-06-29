Guernsey athlete Cameron Chalmers selected for Tokyo Olympic Games

The 24-year-old has gained a place on the men's 4x400m relay team. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Guernsey athlete Cameron Chalmers has been selected to represent Team GB at the Tokyo Olympic Games next month.

The 24-year-old has been at the British Athletics Championships in Manchester, which is doubling up as the Olympic trials.

His performance means he has gained a spot on the men's 4x400m team.

Chalmers' younger brother, Alastair, missed out on his place in the 400m hurdles event.

Men’s 4x400m Relay Team

  • Niclas Baker (Piotr Spas, Crawley)

  • Cameron Chalmers (Matt Elias, Guernsey)

  • Matthew Hudson-Smith (Lance Brauman, Birchfield)

  • Michael Ohioze (Dan Tomlin, Shaftesbury Barnet)

  • Lee Thompson (John Henson, Sheffield and Dearne)