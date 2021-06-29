Guernsey tennis player Heather Watson has been knocked out of Wimbledon in the first round.

She was beaten by 'lucky loser' Kristie Ahn 2-6, 7-6, 8-6 in a late night thriller in SW19.

Ahn had lost in Wimbledon qualifying and only booked her place in the main event when reigning champion Simona Halep pulled out through injury. But despite her fortune in making it to round one, she was still too strong for the Guernsey athlete.

Watson reeled off four straight games to claim the opening set 6-2 and looked in a good position to go on and win comfortably.

However The American fought back to win the second set on a tie break. Watson served for the match in the final set having led 5-4 but was unable to capitalise with Ahn eventually clinching the decider 8-6.

I’m really disappointed with the match today. I felt like I had so many chances, I just didn’t convert any of them. Even in the third set, I didn’t return well, I made loads of unforced errors and I didn’t back myself in the big moments. Heather Watson, Guernsey tennis player

Watson will now turn her attention to the mixed doubles with the draw taking place tomorrow.