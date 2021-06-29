Isolation period reduced for under 18s contact traced in Jersey

Under 18s in Jersey who are contact traced will no longer have to isolate for 10 days.

The decision has been taken by ministers due to concerns about the wellbeing of children and young people.

As of 00:01am tomorrow (30 June), secondary school students will be tested on days zero, five and 10, and will have to isolate until their day five result comes back negative.

Meanwhile, nursery and primary school pupils will receive the same three tests, but will only have to isolate until their first one returns a negative result.

In addition, young people will no longer need to be confined to a single room within a household.

They will also be able to leave the house, under supervision, for fresh air and exercise in open spaces, as long as they maintain social distancing and other public health guidance.