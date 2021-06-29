Jersey’s new Children & Education and Home Affairs ministers to be elected

Politicians in Jersey will vote for who they want to become the island’s new permanent Minister for Children and Education.

The Chief Minister will nominate Deputy Scott Wickenden for the position, while backbenchers Deputy Louise Doublet and Reform Jersey’s Deputy Rob Ward have also signalled their intention to stand.

I am confident that Deputy Wickenden is the right choice for this role as his experience as an Assistant Minister of CYPES makes him well placed to be elected Minister and continue the important work of this portfolio. Senator John Le Fondré, Jersey's Chief Minister

Senator John Le Fondré took over the role in March 2021 when Deputy Jeremy Maçon was relieved of his duties following his arrest.

The government has come under pressure from the Children's Commissioner to appoint a permanent replacement as a matter of urgency.

The States will also select a new Home Affairs Minister, following the passing of Constable Len Norman earlier this month

Senator John Le Fondré will back Deputy Gregory Guida to fill the role of Minister for Home Affairs when voting gets underway in the States later (29 June).

The Chief Minister says if elected, he expects Deputy Guida will carry through work he started alongside Constable Norman in his role as an assistant minister.