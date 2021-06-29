Planning underway for new Chouet Headland quarry in Guernsey

A new quarry is being planned for Chouet Headland in Guernsey, despite fierce local opposition.

The Committee for Environment and Infrastructure has officially recommended the proposals in a policy letter submitted last night (28 June).

It comes as Les Vardes quarry, which supplies the majority of the island's aggregate needed for the construction industry, will run out by 2023 according to the owners Ronez.

The committee also considered whether Guernsey should instead import all of the raw materials, which they said would cost more than on-island quarrying.

It has been difficult to determine the most appropriate balance between the long-term construction needs of the island, the increased infrastructure burden and cost to residents if material is imported, the localised environmental impact of quarrying and the additional carbon emissions from importation. However, the States must choose one of the two options. Deputy Lindsay de Sausmarez, President of the Committee for the Environment and Infrastructure

There have been concerns over the environmental impact a quarry could have at Chouet and the effect it could have on people living nearby, but the committee said that the most valuable habitats on the headland would be unaffected.

They added that where nature loss is unavoidable, the operator would "restore or enhance areas to a greater equivalent value offsite".