Fully vaccinated travellers who are currently self-isolating in Guernsey can apply to be released early from quarantine if they have arrived from the Common Travel Area since June 18. The exemption, announced by the States, includes passengers due to travel up to and including June 30. They will have to provide official proof of vaccination from the relevant Common Travel Area jurisdiction and show that it has been two weeks since their second dose. The Common Travel Area includes the UK, the Republic of Ireland, Jersey and the Isle of Man.

According to the States, travellers will be eligible for a 'Variation to Mandatory Self-Isolation', and will be able to be released from self-isolation from July 1. They will need to email vcc@gov.gg with the title 'Early release from mandatory isolation' providing the following details:

For Bailiwick Residents – the 13-digit Unique Reference number on the Covid Status Certificate, or a scanned copy of their Guernsey-issued certificate, along with their full contact details.

For non-Bailiwick Residents – a photograph, screenshots or a scanned copy of their official proof of vaccination documentation, along with their full contact details.

If individuals cannot provide suitable proof of vaccination, they will need to complete their self-isolation period.