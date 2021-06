Play video

Video report by Kate Prout

An 82-year-old musician from Guernsey will put his memory to test on Friday (2 July) to raise money for the Alzheimer's Society.

Ernie Roscouet has been performing in the Channel Islands for decades and says he can remember the lyrics to at least 136 songs.

He will be performing in St James Café from midday and reckons it will take him up to eight hours to run through his entire repertoire.