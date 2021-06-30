Guernsey's travel changes for double vaccinated arrivals explained
From tomorrow (1st July), fully vaccinated people travelling into Guernsey from the UK, Jersey, Isle of Man and Republic of Ireland will be exempt from all testing and isolation requirements.
But 12 to 17-year-olds travelling with them will have to test on arrival and self-isolate until they receive a negative result.
Tests cost £25 each and results are known within 48 hours.
Others who have not been double-jabbed at least a fortnight before travelling will still have to test and isolate depending on where they have travelled from.
How long do passengers who have NOT been fully vaccinated need to isolate for when they arrive in Guernsey?
Category 1: Countries which have formed air bridges
Category 2: Prevalence rate of less than 30 per 100,000 for 7 consecutive days
Category 3: Prevalence rate between 30 to 100 per 100,000 for 7 consecutive days
Category 4: Prevalence rate of more than 100 per 100,000 for 7 consecutive days
How do islanders in St Peter Port feel about the changes?
The border changes will come as welcome news to hospitality businesses which have suffered from a lack of tourism.
However, skeptics - including former chief minister Gavin St Pier - have urged the Civil Contingencies Authority to delay the easing of border restrictions for double-vaccinated passengers, citing rising cases of the highly-transmissible Delta variant across the British Isles.